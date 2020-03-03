With Covid-19 panic, authorities to perform monitoring of prices to control dishonest traders

Considering the situation with the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19, Latvian Crisis Management Council (KVP) decided on Monday, 2 March, to order relevant institutions to perform monitoring of the prices of basic needs prices and services.

On Monday there was a joint meeting of the Crisis Management Council during which participants listened to Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s and other institutions’ report and made multiple decisions in regards to limiting the spread of the virus, as reported by the State Fire and Rescue Service (VUGD).

Considering experience of other countries, Economy Ministry, Agriculture Ministry and Healthcare Ministry have been asked to invite traders to follow the situation and make sure first necessity goods and services remain accessible.

Authorities have also been asked to avoid abusing the situation and not raise prices for goods and services.

Supervisory institutions have been asked to perform monitoring of first necessity goods and services and develop regulations to prevent dishonest traders from abusing the situation.

To procure necessary protective equipment to battle the spreading coronavirus, Healthcare Ministry has requested funding of EUR 1.74 million from the budget for emergencies, according to regulation projects developed at the government meeting.

The new coronavirus was first observed in China on 31 December 2019. Since then the virus has appeared in multiple dozen other countries around the world.

In Latvia the new coronavirus was found on Saturday, 29 February. The woman flew in from Munich, previously visiting a region in Italy affected by the virus.

The new coronavirus was found in Estonia on Thursday, 27 February, and in Lithuania and Belarus on Friday, 28 February.