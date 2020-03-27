Workers from all industries eligible for idleness benefits in Latvia

After meeting certain criteria, workers from companies working in all industries will become eligible for idleness benefits, as provided by Latvian Cabinet of Ministers supported rules developed by Economy Ministry for support of companies affected by Covid-19.

As part of support efforts companies will be able to apply for idleness benefits and distribution of missed tax payments into instalments or postponing payments for up to three years.

Currently it is unknown how many companies might apply for idleness benefits for their employees.

On Tuesday, 24 March, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to initially pay idleness benefits to approximately 73 000 people employed in industries affected by Covid-19 the most – transport, accommodation, tourism and culture industries. People employed in these industries will be eligible for idleness benefits equal to 75% of their wage, but no larger than EUR 700 per calendar month. This decision will cost the state budget up to EUR 102 million.

The government decided to expand the range of industries eligible for idleness benefits for their employees, as well as let companies to postpone payment of their missed tax payments.

This decision abolishes Tuesday’s approved rules for industries whose financial situation has worsened considerably because of Covid-19. They will be replaced by new rules adopted on Thursday.

Companies whose revenue from economic operations in March or April 2020, when compared to the same months of 2019, have declined by at least 30% because of Covid-19 spread will be able to apply for benefits.

Additionally, companies whose revenue has declined 20% because of Covid-19 will also be eligible for support if they meet at least one criterion.

First of all, the affected employer’s export volume in 2019 was 10% of general turnover or is no lower than EUR 500 000. Secondly, the employer’s paid monthly wage in 2019 was no lower than EUR 800. Thirdly, the company’s long-term investments in long-term investments in fixed assets was at least EUR 500 000 as of 31 December 2019.

Approved rules extend to the industries the Cabinet of Ministers decided on Tuesday – transport, tourism, accommodation and culture sectors. Respectively, in order for companies to apply for idleness benefits, turnover decline during Covid-19 crisis needs to be at least 30% instead of the previously set 50%.

Idleness benefits are benefits paid if employers do not employ workers during idleness period cause by the spread of Covid-19. The idleness period is the period of time between 14 March 2020 and 14 March 2020.

To apply for idleness benefits, companies have to submit an application to the State Revenue Service (VID) by 25 April for the period of time between 14 March and 31 March and further until the next month’s 25th.

Applications should be sent using VID Electronic Declaration System (EDS).

VID will be allowed to no provide idleness benefits if the company fails to submit its annual account on time, if the company has tax debts, or if the company has applied for insolvency.

As previously estimated, the payment of idleness benefits may cost the state budget up to EUR 200 million.

In total, the government has decided to allocate more than EUR 2 billion from the state budget to battle the negative effects from Covid-19.