Youth Song and Dance Celebration in Latvia pushed back to 2021

The XII Latvian School Song and Dance Celebration Committee and Song and Dance Council decided on Tuesday, 31 March, to push back this summer’s youth song and dance celebration to 2021, as Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska confirmed in a press-conference.

She said that after evaluating all risk factors and consulting with diaspora Latvians, the decision was made to push back the celebration for one year.

Until now the government allocated EUR 4.7 million for the song celebration. Information about the money spent on celebration shows and performance repertoire is still being compiled. However, the minister says the amount may be around EUR 200 000. Updates on this will come mid-April.

According to the minister, Finance Ministry has estimated that similarly to elections, the song celebration is part of the law and funding will be found. ‘We cannot guarantee it will be ‘euro to euro’, but there is a guarantee and by pushing he celebration back we have already outlined this position in the celebration budget,’ said the minister.

It was originally planned for the celebration to take place between 6th and 12th July. The committee has decided to organize the celebration on 5th to 11th July next year.

During the meeting of the council and committee, Šuplinska has stressed the most important part of organizing the celebration is safety of participants. ‘The unpredictability of the COVID-19 situation and the state of emergency in Latvia and elsewhere in the world have created major restrictions and changes to all areas of society,’ the minister says.

Šuplinska hopes the news will not sadden potential participants of the celebration but will allow them to instead help them prepare for the celebration using Tava klase platform.

The celebration’s executive director Agra Bērziņa stresses it is important for organizers of the celebration to ensure safety of participants. This is why it has been decided to postpone the celebration to next year.

Until the end of the school year, all potential celebration participants and organizers will receive information about future actions in preparation for next year’s celebration. She said the People’s Dance Industry Experts Committee is working on a proposal for activities next year, and that dance collectives that have qualified for this year’s celebration will be able to qualify for next year’s celebration automatically.

The Song Celebration Council chairman Mārtiņš Klišāns admits the council has no doubts the decision on pushing back the celebration «was absolutely reasonable and adequate, and is the right way out from the current situation».

When asked if the cancellation of the celebration could offer the opportunity to change anything in the repertoire, he said the Song Celebration Council is an advisory institution and it has no say in the formation of the repertoire. During the meeting, the celebration’s artistic council head Romāns Vanags said there have been discussions on this topic.

Klišāns said a year is a long time. This means there may be new inspirations coming for the repertoire.

Latvian Youth Song and Dance Celebration is the biggest child and youth culture and art celebration of old Latvian song, dance and music traditions.