Youth Song Celebration in Latvia may be postponed to later in summer

The upcoming XII Latvian Youth Song and Dance Celebration may be postponed to a later date this summer. Worst case scenario – it may be postponed to 2021, according to information published on nacgavilet.lv.

Celebration communication manager Inga Vasiļjeva reveals there are three possible scenarios. Each depends on how the situation develops. According to her, celebration organizers will decide based solely on the factor of safety for residents.

Similarly to all education facilities, the preparation process for the Youth Song and Dance Celebration is put on hold. Vasiļjeva explained work, planning and situation modeling continues to see how the situation may develop if the epidemiological situation rapidly progresses or deteriorates, or if things get ‘really bad’.

«Like any event organizer, organizers of the song celebration simulate situations so that it is clear which decision to make when hour X happens,» stresses Vasiļjeva.

There are three scenarios in the works. If the situation develops positively – everything may happen on the dates approved by the Cabinet of Ministers 6 July to 12 July. If the situation progresses the same way it is now, the celebration may be pushed to August.

«If the situation remains unchanged for a long time, there will be no celebration this year – we will have to postpone them to the foreseeable future,» Vasiļjeva says.

She said recent rehearsals and modelling concerts demonstrated participants are very well prepared. This is why organizers are convinced concerts planned for summer «would be or will be» emotional, beautiful and artful.

She reports that ensembles are not giving up and are even now looking for ways to rehearse performances remotely.

At the same time, it is stressed that organizers of the celebrations will make their decision in regards to the celebration solely based on public security opinion, because this year it is planned for more than 35 000 participants to take part in the celebration.

Following the declaration of a state of emergency in the country, all plans for this year’s youth song and dance celebration and other related public events have been put on hold. More information on plans and possible postponing of the celebration will be reported after Easter.

As previously reported, Latvia has declared a state of emergency to limit the spread of Covid-19. The state of emergency will remain until 14 April. During this period of time there are many restrictions in place to reduce the risk of the infection spreading.

Latvia’s government has closed schools and universities and organized education remotely. Hobby groups, dance and choir activities have been put on hold until the end of the state of emergency.

The government has also decided to prohibit public gatherings and events, including celebrations, commemoration, entertainment, culture, sports, leisure events, including night clubs and discos. Processions, protests and crowded religious events are also banned for the duration of the state of emergency.