ZZS meets with Lembergs. Cutting ties not among discussed topics

In spite of US sanctions, the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) has decided to not cut ties with the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is not only subjected to international sanctions but is also accused of committing serious crimes, and his party For Latvia and Ventspils.

As noted by ZZS board chairman Edgars Tavars, on Wednesday, 8 January, no one proposed discussing the topic of any changes being made to cooperation between ZZS and For Latvia and Ventspils during the ZZS faction and board joint meeting. Even Lembergs said his party believes it is necessary to maintain cooperation with ZZS.

Lembergs said that he intends to turn to the Constitutional Court over US sanctions. He says he was not given any rights to defend himself. He claims he is not informed about sanctions being applied to him, and that only Latvian institutions can apply sanctions against him.

When asked about the invitation from Saeima deputy and Latvian Farmers Union (LZS) board member Dana Reizniece-Ozola for Lembergs to leave politics entirely, ZZS board member and LZS board chairman Armands Krauze said there are many different opinions represented in his political party.

When asked if Lembergs’ situation could potentially worsen ZZS’s rights to receive state funding, Tavars said – in this case a separate decision will be made.

On 9 December 2019, based on the so-called Magnitsky Law, OFAC imposed sanctions against a number of persons and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America, including Lembergs, for corruption.

After today, any financial transactions with Lembergs, Ventspild Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association will not be possible, because banks will not service them.

Lembergs will be able to maintain one account to receive benefits and pensions, pay taxes, as well as to perform transactions to cover basic needs and pay bills.

This much is made clear from Finance and Capital Market Commission’s (FKTK) amendments of 23 December 2019 to Sanction Risk Management Regulations, which provides for unified requirements in regards to applicable limitations, as well as exceptions to which financial limitations are non-applicable to allow for covering a person’s basic needs or basic economic operations.