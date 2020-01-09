bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Ceturtdiena 09.01.2020 | Name days: Aksels, Alta, Kaspars
LatviaLatvia

ZZS meets with Lembergs. Cutting ties not among discussed topics

BNN / LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

January 9, 2020
Aivars Lembergs, Edgars Tavars, Armands Krauze, sanctions, USA, ZZS, cooperation

Aivars Lembergs (L), ZZS board chairman Edgars Tavars and ZZS board member Armands Krauze

In spite of US sanctions, the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) has decided to not cut ties with the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is not only subjected to international sanctions but is also accused of committing serious crimes, and his party For Latvia and Ventspils.

As noted by ZZS board chairman Edgars Tavars, on Wednesday, 8 January, no one proposed discussing the topic of any changes being made to cooperation between ZZS and For Latvia and Ventspils during the ZZS faction and board joint meeting. Even Lembergs said his party believes it is necessary to maintain cooperation with ZZS.

Lembergs said that he intends to turn to the Constitutional Court over US sanctions. He says he was not given any rights to defend himself. He claims he is not informed about sanctions being applied to him, and that only Latvian institutions can apply sanctions against him.

When asked about the invitation from Saeima deputy and Latvian Farmers Union (LZS) board member Dana Reizniece-Ozola for Lembergs to leave politics entirely, ZZS board member and LZS board chairman Armands Krauze said there are many different opinions represented in his political party.

When asked if Lembergs’ situation could potentially worsen ZZS’s rights to receive state funding, Tavars said – in this case a separate decision will be made.

Read also: KNAB to assess if sanctions against Lembergs are ground for ending state funding for UGF

On 9 December 2019, based on the so-called Magnitsky Law, OFAC imposed sanctions against a number of persons and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America, including Lembergs, for corruption.

After today, any financial transactions with Lembergs, Ventspild Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association will not be possible, because banks will not service them.

Lembergs will be able to maintain one account to receive benefits and pensions, pay taxes, as well as to perform transactions to cover basic needs and pay bills.

This much is made clear from Finance and Capital Market Commission’s (FKTK) amendments of 23 December 2019 to Sanction Risk Management Regulations, which provides for unified requirements in regards to applicable limitations, as well as exceptions to which financial limitations are non-applicable to allow for covering a person’s basic needs or basic economic operations.

Keywords: Aivars Lembergs Armands Krauze cooperation Edgars Tavars sanctions USA ZZS


Leave a reply

Ābrama: Riga City Council has not given up hope for monopoly

Riga City Council has not given up hope of forming a monopoly in waste management, said Competition Council chairperson Skaidrīte Ābrama in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Thursday, 9 January.

January 9, 2020

Lithuania’s proposed preventive intelligence conversations under scrutiny and fire

Citing geopolitical tensions, Lithuania’s State Security Department is seeking new powers through amending the Law on Intelligence.

January 9, 2020

State Auditor on violations on Latvian-Russian border: it is a big example of arbitrariness

«It is a big example of arbitrariness,» said Latvian State Auditor Elita Krūmiņa in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama, commenting on results of the audit performed on the establishment of infrastructure along Latvian-Russian border.

January 9, 2020

Construction of Rail Baltica railway in Estonia could begin in 2022, firm says

As part of the Rail Baltica project, the construction of the actual railway in Estonia could begin in 2022 or late 2021, has said the executive of RB Rail AS Estonia, Aivar Jaeski.

January 9, 2020

Victims of Ukrainian plane crash were from seven countries

In the Iran aviation disaster of a passenger plane operated by an Ukrainian airline 176 people died, they were from these two and four other countries, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has stated.

January 9, 2020

Neringa mayor: Curonian Lagoon’s pollution may reach Latvia

It is entirely possible that most of the untreated sewage polluting Curonian Lagoon by Grigeo Group cardboard production plant in Klaipeda has flowed deeper into the Baltic Sea, admits Mayor of Neringa Darius Jasaitis.

January 9, 2020

ZZS meets with Lembergs. Cutting ties not among discussed topics

In spite of US sanctions, the Union of Greens and Farmers has decided to not cut ties with the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is not only subjected to international sanctions but is also accused of committing serious crimes, and his party For Latvia and Ventspils.

January 9, 2020

Border control: Irregular migration drops 92% since 2015 crisis

In the borders of the European Union, irregular migration into the European Union has fallen to its lowest annual level since 2013, the European border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated.

January 9, 2020

Latvian troops stationed in Iraq to be relocated to Kuwait

Like Denmark, Latvia will relocate its troops stationed in Iraq to Kuwait, as confirmed by Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks.

January 9, 2020

U.S. not to retaliate against Iran over missile attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump has eased the fear of a possible all-out military conflict with Iran as he showed unwillingness to retaliate against Iran’s missile attacks on U.S. and NATO bases in Iraq.

January 9, 2020

Burovs refrains from predicting his party’s position about his possible replacement

Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs refrains from predicting what his party may decide in regards to the request submitted by coalition partners about his dismissal.

January 8, 2020

VK: at least 7.14 million euros spent on Latvian-Russian border infrastructure illegally

When establishing Latvian-Russian border, at least EUR 7.14 million of budget finances and property was used illegally, as concluded by Latvian State Audit.

January 8, 2020

In pictures: Iran’s rocket night

In Iran’s ballistic rocket attacks on U.S. military targets in Iraq, more than a dozen rockets have been fired. BNN compiled the currently available press photos from the firing and the aftermath of the January 8 attacks.

Photo
January 8, 2020

Riga City Council at it again. Harmony and For Riga! bloc to request Burovs’ dismissal

Political parties Harmony and members of For Riga! bloc will insist on replacing the head of Riga City Council Oļegs Burovs, LETA found out.

January 8, 2020

Kariņš: if the situation in Iraq doesn’t change, Latvian troops may continue training mission

If the situation in Iraq remains unchanged, Latvian troops may continue their participation in the training mission, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday, 8 January.

January 8, 2020

Vegetables in Estonia drove food price hike in 2019

Estonia’s consumer price index increased by 2.3% in 2019, compared to average prices in 2018. Changes in the price of non-alcoholic beverages and food had the largest impact on food prices, official statistics showed.

January 8, 2020

BNN investigation | those interested in sinking Dinaz criminal case – ex-VID investigator and Saeima employee

One of the biggest tax fraud criminal cases in Latvia’s history – Dinaz – still has not been tried in court. Actual penalties have been applied only for part of the case. It is possible there are people who are interested in making sure Dinaz case is «resolved» without anyone found guilty.

January 8, 2020

Estonia to bring its troops home from Iraq in case of escalation

Estonian Defence Minister Jüri Luik has said after Estonian military instructors did not fell victim to an Iranian rocket attack on a U.S. base in Iraq that Estonian troops would be returned home if hostilities break out.

January 8, 2020

Spain’s political instability ended by confidence in PM Sánchez

In Spain, where two snap elections were held to create a viable government, the parliament has given its minority support to socialist Pedro Sánchez as a Prime Minister.

January 8, 2020

Banks will no longer service Lembergs and three organizations associated with him

Starting from 8 January 2020, banks will no longer service the suspended Mayor of Ventspils and the accused in a criminal case involving serious crimes Aivars Lembergs and three organizations associated with him and applied with US sanctions – Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association, as required by the sanctions imposed by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control on 9 December 2019.

January 8, 2020

Latvian, Lithuanian soldiers safe after Iran attacks in Iraq

Iran has launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq. Latvian and Lithuanian troops in American bases are reported to be safe.

January 8, 2020

Kazāks: there are no reasons to expect a crisis as serious as the one in 2008

The growth of both the global and Latvian economy is slow, but this does not mean an economic decline is expected. On top of that, there are no reasons to expect an economic crisis as serious as the last one, said Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks.

January 8, 2020

Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian passenger plane has crashed in Iran on Wednesday with not less than 170 people on board.

January 8, 2020

Radzevičs: municipal companies should be supervised by independent people

It is not right that the majority of supervisors of municipal companies are also employed by municipal administration, said Riga City Council executive director and public transport company Rīgas satiksme shareholder Juris Radzevičs in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 7 January.

January 8, 2020

A watch, a ring? Lithuanian police offered unexpected sums, gifts as bribes

Lithuanian traffic police have compiled the most vivid bribery offers to officers on roads in 2019 in a Facebook post published earlier in January.

January 7, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Can you feel the fuel price rise?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
airBaltic A220 flight simulator opens at airBaltic Training Facility
CAITO project aims to bring countryside tourism offer to Japan’s market
PHOTO: Latvia commemorates victims of Zolitude tragedy
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!